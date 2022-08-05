 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SJS Enterprises Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.17 crore, up 38.91% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SJS Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 103.17 crore in June 2022 up 38.91% from Rs. 74.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.21 crore in June 2022 up 70.66% from Rs. 9.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.83 crore in June 2022 up 49.62% from Rs. 18.60 crore in June 2021.

SJS Enterprises EPS has increased to Rs. 5.33 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.12 in June 2021.

SJS Enterprises shares closed at 436.45 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.62% returns over the last 6 months

SJS Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 103.17 104.11 74.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 103.17 104.11 74.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 48.96 46.53 32.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.00 0.74 -1.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.63 13.21 12.00
Depreciation 5.52 5.41 5.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.09 18.17 13.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.98 20.04 12.46
Other Income 2.33 1.24 1.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.31 21.29 13.49
Interest 0.69 0.77 0.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.62 20.52 12.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.62 20.52 12.77
Tax 5.41 5.16 3.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.21 15.36 9.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.21 15.36 9.50
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.21 15.36 9.50
Equity Share Capital 30.44 30.44 30.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.33 5.05 3.12
Diluted EPS 5.26 5.00 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.33 5.05 3.12
Diluted EPS 5.26 5.00 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:46 pm
