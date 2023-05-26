SJ Corporation Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.01 crore, up 141.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.01 crore in March 2023 up 141.8% from Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 180.06% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 90% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

SJ Corporation shares closed at 34.53 on April 03, 2023 (BSE)