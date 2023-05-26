English
    SJ Corporation Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.01 crore, up 141.8% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SJ Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.01 crore in March 2023 up 141.8% from Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 180.06% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 90% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    SJ Corporation shares closed at 34.53 on April 03, 2023 (BSE)

    SJ Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.016.174.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.016.174.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.945.563.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.320.010.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.060.05
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.340.130.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.400.06
    Other Income0.010.010.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.420.09
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.420.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.420.09
    Tax0.050.120.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.050.290.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.050.290.07
    Equity Share Capital0.840.840.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.350.08
    Diluted EPS-0.060.350.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.350.08
    Diluted EPS-0.060.350.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 04:10 pm