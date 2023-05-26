SJ Corporation Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.01 crore, up 141.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SJ Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.01 crore in March 2023 up 141.8% from Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 180.06% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 90% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.
SJ Corporation shares closed at 34.53 on April 03, 2023 (BSE)
|SJ Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.01
|6.17
|4.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.01
|6.17
|4.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.94
|5.56
|3.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.32
|0.01
|0.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.06
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.34
|0.13
|0.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.40
|0.06
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.42
|0.09
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.42
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.42
|0.09
|Tax
|0.05
|0.12
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|0.29
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|0.29
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|0.84
|0.84
|0.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.35
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.35
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.35
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.35
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited