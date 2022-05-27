SJ Corporation Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.14 crore, up 253.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.14 crore in March 2022 up 253.77% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 989.33% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 300% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

SJ Corporation EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

SJ Corporation shares closed at 31.65 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)