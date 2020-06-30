SJ Corporation Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore, down 63.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore in March 2020 down 63.91% from Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 22.53% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

SJ Corporation shares closed at 11.00 on June 22, 2020 (BSE)