SJ Corporation Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore, up 278.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SJ Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore in March 2019 up 278.38% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 down 121.88% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 down 133.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.
SJ Corporation shares closed at 14.70 on November 06, 2018 (BSE)
|
|SJ Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.61
|0.69
|0.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.61
|0.69
|0.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.14
|--
|0.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.64
|0.65
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.03
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.15
|0.02
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-0.05
|-0.10
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.04
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.01
|0.02
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.01
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|-0.01
|0.02
|Tax
|0.01
|0.00
|-0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|-0.01
|0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|-0.01
|0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|0.84
|0.84
|0.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|--
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|--
|0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|--
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|--
|0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited