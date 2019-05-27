SJ Corporation Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore, up 278.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore in March 2019 up 278.38% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 down 121.88% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 down 133.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.

SJ Corporation shares closed at 14.70 on November 06, 2018 (BSE)