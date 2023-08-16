English
    SJ Corporation Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.52 crore, up 135.84% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SJ Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.52 crore in June 2023 up 135.84% from Rs. 4.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 up 209.42% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2023 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    SJ Corporation EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2022.

    SJ Corporation shares closed at 29.54 on August 07, 2023 (BSE)

    SJ Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.5210.014.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.5210.014.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.18----
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.579.943.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.37-0.320.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.060.06
    Depreciation0.000.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.340.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.24-0.020.07
    Other Income0.000.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.240.000.08
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.240.000.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.240.000.08
    Tax0.060.050.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.18-0.050.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.18-0.050.06
    Equity Share Capital0.840.840.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.21-0.060.07
    Diluted EPS0.21-0.060.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.21-0.060.07
    Diluted EPS0.21-0.060.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:00 pm

