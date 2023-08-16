SJ Corporation Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.52 crore, up 135.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.52 crore in June 2023 up 135.84% from Rs. 4.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 up 209.42% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2023 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

SJ Corporation EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2022.

SJ Corporation shares closed at 29.54 on August 07, 2023 (BSE)