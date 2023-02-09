SJ Corporation Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.17 crore, down 4.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.17 crore in December 2022 down 4.67% from Rs. 6.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 590.32% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 714.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.