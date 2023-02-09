 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SJ Corporation Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.17 crore, down 4.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SJ Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.17 crore in December 2022 down 4.67% from Rs. 6.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 590.32% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 714.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

SJ Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.17 1.56 6.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.17 1.56 6.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.56 1.33 5.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.03 0.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.06 0.05
Depreciation 0.01 0.00 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.13 0.06 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.40 0.08 -0.11
Other Income 0.01 0.00 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.42 0.08 -0.08
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.42 0.08 -0.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.42 0.08 -0.08
Tax 0.12 0.02 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.29 0.06 -0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.29 0.06 -0.06
Equity Share Capital 0.84 0.84 0.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.35 0.07 -0.07
Diluted EPS 0.35 0.07 -0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.35 0.07 -0.07
Diluted EPS 0.35 0.07 -0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited