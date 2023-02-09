SJ Corporation Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.17 crore, down 4.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.17 crore in December 2022 down 4.67% from Rs. 6.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 590.32% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 714.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

SJ Corporation EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2021.

SJ Corporation shares closed at 42.25 on February 06, 2023 (BSE)