English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SJ Corporation Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.17 crore, down 4.67% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SJ Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.17 crore in December 2022 down 4.67% from Rs. 6.47 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 590.32% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 714.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

    SJ Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.171.566.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.171.566.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.561.335.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.030.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.060.05
    Depreciation0.010.000.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.130.060.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.400.08-0.11
    Other Income0.010.000.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.420.08-0.08
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.420.08-0.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.420.08-0.08
    Tax0.120.02-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.290.06-0.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.290.06-0.06
    Equity Share Capital0.840.840.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.350.07-0.07
    Diluted EPS0.350.07-0.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.350.07-0.07
    Diluted EPS0.350.07-0.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited