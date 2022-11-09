Siyaram Silk Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 635.47 crore, up 32.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 635.47 crore in September 2022 up 32.41% from Rs. 479.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.52 crore in September 2022 up 51.18% from Rs. 53.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.02 crore in September 2022 up 41.19% from Rs. 91.38 crore in September 2021.

Siyaram Silk EPS has increased to Rs. 17.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.37 in September 2021.

Siyaram Silk shares closed at 534.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.24% returns over the last 6 months and 15.14% over the last 12 months.