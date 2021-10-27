Siyaram Silk Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 479.91 crore, up 176.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 479.91 crore in September 2021 up 176.35% from Rs. 173.66 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.26 crore in September 2021 up 491.04% from Rs. 13.62 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.38 crore in September 2021 up 1314.55% from Rs. 6.46 crore in September 2020.

Siyaram Silk EPS has increased to Rs. 11.37 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.91 in September 2020.

Siyaram Silk shares closed at 492.35 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 157.57% returns over the last 6 months and 248.07% over the last 12 months.