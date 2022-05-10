Siyaram Silk Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 628.01 crore, up 23.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 628.01 crore in March 2022 up 23.85% from Rs. 507.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.29 crore in March 2022 up 32.71% from Rs. 58.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.43 crore in March 2022 up 35.84% from Rs. 95.28 crore in March 2021.

Siyaram Silk EPS has increased to Rs. 16.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.43 in March 2021.

Siyaram Silk shares closed at 616.50 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)