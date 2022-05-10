 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Siyaram Silk Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 628.01 crore, up 23.85% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Siyaram Silk Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 628.01 crore in March 2022 up 23.85% from Rs. 507.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.29 crore in March 2022 up 32.71% from Rs. 58.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.43 crore in March 2022 up 35.84% from Rs. 95.28 crore in March 2021.

Siyaram Silk EPS has increased to Rs. 16.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.43 in March 2021.

Siyaram Silk shares closed at 616.50 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)

Siyaram Silk Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 628.01 562.49 507.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 628.01 562.49 507.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 272.88 249.29 197.35
Purchase of Traded Goods 63.36 55.75 43.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.34 -47.52 32.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.43 42.51 35.28
Depreciation 14.34 14.10 14.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 147.96 160.33 118.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.38 88.03 65.83
Other Income 11.71 8.65 15.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 115.09 96.68 80.93
Interest 3.96 4.65 5.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 111.13 92.03 75.81
Exceptional Items -5.29 -- --
P/L Before Tax 105.84 92.03 75.81
Tax 28.55 22.97 17.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 77.29 69.06 58.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 77.29 69.06 58.24
Equity Share Capital 9.37 9.37 9.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.49 14.73 12.43
Diluted EPS 16.49 14.73 12.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.49 14.73 12.43
Diluted EPS 16.49 14.73 12.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 10, 2022 08:55 am
