Siyaram Silk Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 466.67 crore, down 20.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 466.67 crore in March 2020 down 20.58% from Rs. 587.62 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.33 crore in March 2020 down 50.07% from Rs. 46.73 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.41 crore in March 2020 down 39.49% from Rs. 94.87 crore in March 2019.

Siyaram Silk EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.98 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.97 in March 2019.

Siyaram Silk shares closed at 131.40 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -40.08% returns over the last 6 months and -57.14% over the last 12 months.