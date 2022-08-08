 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Siyaram Silk Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 397.96 crore, up 71.05% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Siyaram Silk Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 397.96 crore in June 2022 up 71.05% from Rs. 232.66 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.98 crore in June 2022 up 140.16% from Rs. 12.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.27 crore in June 2022 up 59.67% from Rs. 37.12 crore in June 2021.

Siyaram Silk EPS has increased to Rs. 6.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.75 in June 2021.

Siyaram Silk shares closed at 534.15 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.91% returns over the last 6 months and 30.85% over the last 12 months.

Siyaram Silk Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 397.96 628.01 232.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 397.96 628.01 232.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 233.93 272.88 137.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 30.45 63.36 20.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -91.92 -19.34 -71.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.62 45.43 32.50
Depreciation 14.39 14.34 15.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 133.03 147.96 83.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.46 103.38 14.40
Other Income 7.42 11.71 7.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.88 115.09 21.99
Interest 3.53 3.96 4.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.35 111.13 17.28
Exceptional Items -- -5.29 --
P/L Before Tax 41.35 105.84 17.28
Tax 10.37 28.55 4.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.98 77.29 12.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.98 77.29 12.90
Equity Share Capital 9.37 9.37 9.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.61 16.49 2.75
Diluted EPS 6.61 16.49 2.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.61 16.49 2.75
Diluted EPS 6.61 16.49 2.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:44 pm
