    Siyaram Silk Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 397.96 crore, up 71.05% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 10:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Siyaram Silk Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 397.96 crore in June 2022 up 71.05% from Rs. 232.66 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.98 crore in June 2022 up 140.16% from Rs. 12.90 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.27 crore in June 2022 up 59.67% from Rs. 37.12 crore in June 2021.

    Siyaram Silk EPS has increased to Rs. 6.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.75 in June 2021.

    Siyaram Silk shares closed at 534.15 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.91% returns over the last 6 months and 30.85% over the last 12 months.

    Siyaram Silk Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations397.96628.01232.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations397.96628.01232.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials233.93272.88137.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods30.4563.3620.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-91.92-19.34-71.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.6245.4332.50
    Depreciation14.3914.3415.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses133.03147.9683.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.46103.3814.40
    Other Income7.4211.717.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.88115.0921.99
    Interest3.533.964.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.35111.1317.28
    Exceptional Items---5.29--
    P/L Before Tax41.35105.8417.28
    Tax10.3728.554.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.9877.2912.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.9877.2912.90
    Equity Share Capital9.379.379.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.6116.492.75
    Diluted EPS6.6116.492.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.6116.492.75
    Diluted EPS6.6116.492.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Siyaram Silk #Siyaram Silk Mills #Textiles - Weaving
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:44 pm
