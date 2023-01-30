Siyaram Silk Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 501.11 crore, down 10.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 501.11 crore in December 2022 down 10.91% from Rs. 562.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.99 crore in December 2022 down 24.72% from Rs. 69.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.01 crore in December 2022 down 19.65% from Rs. 110.78 crore in December 2021.