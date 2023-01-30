 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Siyaram Silk Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 501.11 crore, down 10.91% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Siyaram Silk Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 501.11 crore in December 2022 down 10.91% from Rs. 562.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.99 crore in December 2022 down 24.72% from Rs. 69.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.01 crore in December 2022 down 19.65% from Rs. 110.78 crore in December 2021.

Siyaram Silk Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 501.11 635.47 562.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 501.11 635.47 562.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 244.52 239.61 249.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 48.77 41.83 55.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -61.68 24.68 -47.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.98 43.41 42.51
Depreciation 15.13 14.50 14.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 149.67 166.20 160.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.72 105.24 88.03
Other Income 13.16 9.28 8.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.88 114.52 96.68
Interest 5.57 5.78 4.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 68.31 108.74 92.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 68.31 108.74 92.03
Tax 16.32 28.22 22.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.99 80.52 69.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.99 80.52 69.06
Equity Share Capital 9.37 9.37 9.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.09 17.18 14.73
Diluted EPS 11.09 17.18 14.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.09 17.18 14.73
Diluted EPS 11.09 17.18 14.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited