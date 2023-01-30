English
    Siyaram Silk Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 501.11 crore, down 10.91% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Siyaram Silk Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 501.11 crore in December 2022 down 10.91% from Rs. 562.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.99 crore in December 2022 down 24.72% from Rs. 69.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.01 crore in December 2022 down 19.65% from Rs. 110.78 crore in December 2021.

    Siyaram Silk Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations501.11635.47562.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations501.11635.47562.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials244.52239.61249.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods48.7741.8355.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-61.6824.68-47.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.9843.4142.51
    Depreciation15.1314.5014.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses149.67166.20160.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.72105.2488.03
    Other Income13.169.288.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.88114.5296.68
    Interest5.575.784.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax68.31108.7492.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax68.31108.7492.03
    Tax16.3228.2222.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.9980.5269.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.9980.5269.06
    Equity Share Capital9.379.379.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.0917.1814.73
    Diluted EPS11.0917.1814.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.0917.1814.73
    Diluted EPS11.0917.1814.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited