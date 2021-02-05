Siyaram Silk Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 382.35 crore, down 8.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 382.35 crore in December 2020 down 8.47% from Rs. 417.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.05 crore in December 2020 up 240.83% from Rs. 8.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.96 crore in December 2020 up 44.8% from Rs. 42.10 crore in December 2019.

Siyaram Silk EPS has increased to Rs. 5.98 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.76 in December 2019.

Siyaram Silk shares closed at 200.35 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 38.08% returns over the last 6 months and -10.64% over the last 12 months.