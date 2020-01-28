Siyaram Silk Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 417.74 crore, down 6.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 417.74 crore in December 2019 down 6.4% from Rs. 446.32 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.23 crore in December 2019 down 59.01% from Rs. 20.08 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.10 crore in December 2019 down 30.08% from Rs. 60.21 crore in December 2018.

Siyaram Silk EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.76 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.29 in December 2018.

Siyaram Silk shares closed at 226.30 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.56% returns over the last 6 months and -31.42% over the last 12 months.