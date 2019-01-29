Siyaram Silk Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 446.32 crore, up 13.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 446.32 crore in December 2018 up 13.39% from Rs. 393.60 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.08 crore in December 2018 down 10.48% from Rs. 22.43 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.21 crore in December 2018 up 3.49% from Rs. 58.18 crore in December 2017.

Siyaram Silk EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.29 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.79 in December 2017.

Siyaram Silk shares closed at 330.00 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.94% returns over the last 6 months and -54.20% over the last 12 months.