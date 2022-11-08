 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Siyaram Silk Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 635.76 crore, up 32.35% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Siyaram Silk Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 635.76 crore in September 2022 up 32.35% from Rs. 480.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.13 crore in September 2022 up 51.5% from Rs. 52.89 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.72 crore in September 2022 up 41.25% from Rs. 91.13 crore in September 2021.

Siyaram Silk EPS has increased to Rs. 17.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.29 in September 2021.

Siyaram Silk shares closed at 541.25 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.21% returns over the last 6 months and 16.51% over the last 12 months.

Siyaram Silk Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 635.76 399.14 480.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 635.76 399.14 480.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 239.72 234.19 171.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 41.88 30.59 33.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 24.63 -91.92 29.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.58 40.81 39.24
Depreciation 14.59 14.50 15.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 166.55 133.66 122.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.81 37.31 69.56
Other Income 9.32 7.44 6.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 114.13 44.75 76.06
Interest 5.78 3.53 4.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 108.35 41.22 71.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 108.35 41.22 71.30
Tax 28.22 10.37 18.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 80.13 30.85 52.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 80.13 30.85 52.89
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 80.13 30.85 52.89
Equity Share Capital 9.37 9.37 9.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.10 6.58 11.29
Diluted EPS 17.10 6.58 11.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.10 6.58 11.29
Diluted EPS 17.10 6.58 11.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:21 pm
