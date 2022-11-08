English
    Siyaram Silk Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 635.76 crore, up 32.35% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Siyaram Silk Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 635.76 crore in September 2022 up 32.35% from Rs. 480.37 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.13 crore in September 2022 up 51.5% from Rs. 52.89 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.72 crore in September 2022 up 41.25% from Rs. 91.13 crore in September 2021.

    Siyaram Silk EPS has increased to Rs. 17.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.29 in September 2021.

    Siyaram Silk shares closed at 541.25 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.21% returns over the last 6 months and 16.51% over the last 12 months.

    Siyaram Silk Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations635.76399.14480.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations635.76399.14480.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials239.72234.19171.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods41.8830.5933.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.63-91.9229.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.5840.8139.24
    Depreciation14.5914.5015.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses166.55133.66122.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.8137.3169.56
    Other Income9.327.446.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax114.1344.7576.06
    Interest5.783.534.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax108.3541.2271.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax108.3541.2271.30
    Tax28.2210.3718.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities80.1330.8552.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period80.1330.8552.89
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates80.1330.8552.89
    Equity Share Capital9.379.379.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.106.5811.29
    Diluted EPS17.106.5811.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.106.5811.29
    Diluted EPS17.106.5811.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

