Siyaram Silk Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 399.14 crore, up 71.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 399.14 crore in June 2022 up 71.2% from Rs. 233.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.85 crore in June 2022 up 146.41% from Rs. 12.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.25 crore in June 2022 up 60.79% from Rs. 36.85 crore in June 2021.

Siyaram Silk EPS has increased to Rs. 6.58 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.67 in June 2021.

Siyaram Silk shares closed at 534.15 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.91% returns over the last 6 months and 30.85% over the last 12 months.