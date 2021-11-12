Siti Networks Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 151.67 crore, down 16.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.67 crore in September 2021 down 16.24% from Rs. 181.08 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.25 crore in September 2021 down 36.06% from Rs. 43.55 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.10 crore in September 2021 down 44.9% from Rs. 32.85 crore in September 2020.

Siti Networks shares closed at 2.08 on November 11, 2021 (BSE)