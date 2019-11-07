Siti Networks Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 210.43 crore, down 4.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 210.43 crore in September 2019 down 4.06% from Rs. 219.34 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.50 crore in September 2019 up 16.54% from Rs. 49.72 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.76 crore in September 2019 up 17.09% from Rs. 39.08 crore in September 2018.

Siti Networks shares closed at 1.80 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -52.00% returns over the last 6 months and -82.44% over the last 12 months.