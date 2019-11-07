Siti Networks Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 210.43 crore, down 4.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 210.43 crore in September 2019 down 4.06% from Rs. 219.34 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.50 crore in September 2019 up 16.54% from Rs. 49.72 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.76 crore in September 2019 up 17.09% from Rs. 39.08 crore in September 2018.
Siti Networks shares closed at 1.80 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -52.00% returns over the last 6 months and -82.44% over the last 12 months.
|Siti Networks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|210.43
|198.59
|219.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|210.43
|198.59
|219.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.13
|0.01
|0.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.19
|0.74
|6.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.55
|13.37
|13.78
|Depreciation
|47.67
|46.91
|52.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|153.88
|154.13
|165.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.00
|-16.56
|-19.31
|Other Income
|1.09
|1.24
|6.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.91
|-15.33
|-13.23
|Interest
|35.51
|37.06
|36.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-37.42
|-52.38
|-49.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-37.42
|-52.38
|-49.72
|Tax
|4.08
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-41.50
|-52.38
|-49.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-41.50
|-52.38
|-49.72
|Equity Share Capital
|87.21
|87.21
|87.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-0.60
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-0.60
|-0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-0.60
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-0.60
|-0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
