Siti Networks Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 219.34 crore, up 16.8% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 219.34 crore in September 2018 up 16.8% from Rs. 187.79 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.72 crore in September 2018 up 31.7% from Rs. 72.80 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.08 crore in September 2018 up 456.7% from Rs. 7.02 crore in September 2017.

Siti Networks shares closed at 8.45 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -50.15% returns over the last 6 months and -66.40% over the last 12 months.