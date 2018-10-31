Siti Networks Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 219.34 crore, up 16.8% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 219.34 crore in September 2018 up 16.8% from Rs. 187.79 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.72 crore in September 2018 up 31.7% from Rs. 72.80 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.08 crore in September 2018 up 456.7% from Rs. 7.02 crore in September 2017.
Siti Networks shares closed at 8.45 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -50.15% returns over the last 6 months and -66.40% over the last 12 months.
|
|Siti Networks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|219.34
|193.35
|187.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|219.34
|193.35
|187.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.10
|0.04
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.59
|6.51
|2.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.78
|14.34
|15.92
|Depreciation
|52.31
|50.06
|44.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|165.87
|147.31
|166.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.31
|-24.92
|-41.30
|Other Income
|6.08
|1.94
|3.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.23
|-22.97
|-37.43
|Interest
|36.49
|36.91
|30.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-49.72
|-59.89
|-68.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-6.31
|-4.68
|P/L Before Tax
|-49.72
|-66.20
|-72.80
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-49.72
|-66.20
|-72.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-49.72
|-66.20
|-72.80
|Equity Share Capital
|87.21
|87.21
|87.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.80
|-0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-0.80
|-0.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.80
|-0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-0.80
|-0.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited