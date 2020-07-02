Siti Networks Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 203.56 crore, up 6.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 203.56 crore in March 2020 up 6.16% from Rs. 191.74 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.45 crore in March 2020 up 71.64% from Rs. 227.25 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.22 crore in March 2020 down 13.4% from Rs. 55.68 crore in March 2019.

Siti Networks shares closed at 2.20 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 7.32% returns over the last 6 months and -20.00% over the last 12 months.