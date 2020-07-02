Siti Networks Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 203.56 crore, up 6.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 203.56 crore in March 2020 up 6.16% from Rs. 191.74 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.45 crore in March 2020 up 71.64% from Rs. 227.25 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.22 crore in March 2020 down 13.4% from Rs. 55.68 crore in March 2019.
Siti Networks shares closed at 2.20 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 7.32% returns over the last 6 months and -20.00% over the last 12 months.
|Siti Networks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|203.56
|203.09
|191.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|203.56
|203.09
|191.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.19
|0.07
|0.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.25
|0.04
|1.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.96
|10.83
|11.67
|Depreciation
|53.87
|48.06
|52.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|147.37
|146.42
|133.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.08
|-2.33
|-7.84
|Other Income
|1.43
|2.76
|10.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.65
|0.44
|2.79
|Interest
|30.11
|31.47
|42.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-35.75
|-31.03
|-39.47
|Exceptional Items
|-28.00
|--
|-187.78
|P/L Before Tax
|-63.76
|-31.03
|-227.25
|Tax
|0.70
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-64.45
|-31.03
|-227.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-64.45
|-31.03
|-227.25
|Equity Share Capital
|87.21
|87.21
|87.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|-0.40
|-2.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|-0.40
|-2.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|-0.40
|-2.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|-0.40
|-2.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am