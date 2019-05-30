Siti Networks Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 191.74 crore, down 7.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:

Net Sales at Rs 191.74 crore in March 2019 down 7.35% from Rs. 206.96 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 227.25 crore in March 2019 down 304.6% from Rs. 56.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.68 crore in March 2019 up 81.37% from Rs. 30.70 crore in March 2018.

Siti Networks shares closed at 4.20 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -57.79% returns over the last 6 months and -67.57% over the last 12 months.