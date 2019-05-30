Siti Networks Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 191.74 crore, down 7.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 191.74 crore in March 2019 down 7.35% from Rs. 206.96 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 227.25 crore in March 2019 down 304.6% from Rs. 56.17 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.68 crore in March 2019 up 81.37% from Rs. 30.70 crore in March 2018.
Siti Networks shares closed at 4.20 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -57.79% returns over the last 6 months and -67.57% over the last 12 months.
|
|Siti Networks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|191.74
|216.85
|206.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|191.74
|216.85
|206.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.11
|0.02
|0.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.38
|4.50
|5.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|80.03
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.67
|14.09
|14.43
|Depreciation
|52.89
|54.05
|51.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|53.51
|141.40
|157.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.84
|2.79
|-22.02
|Other Income
|10.63
|6.01
|1.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.79
|8.81
|-20.99
|Interest
|42.26
|38.07
|35.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-39.47
|-29.27
|-56.17
|Exceptional Items
|-187.78
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-227.25
|-29.27
|-56.17
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-227.25
|-29.27
|-56.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-227.25
|-29.27
|-56.17
|Equity Share Capital
|87.21
|87.21
|87.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.60
|-0.30
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-2.60
|-0.30
|-0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.60
|-0.30
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-2.60
|-0.30
|-0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited