 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Siti Networks Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.64 crore, down 13.57% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:

Net Sales at Rs 133.64 crore in June 2022 down 13.57% from Rs. 154.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.12 crore in June 2022 down 13.51% from Rs. 56.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.76 crore in June 2022 down 53.19% from Rs. 14.44 crore in June 2021.

Siti Networks shares closed at 1.80 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -47.06% returns over the last 6 months and 9.09% over the last 12 months.

Siti Networks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 133.64 155.47 154.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 133.64 155.47 154.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.42 2.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.03 0.81 0.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.03 7.86 9.57
Depreciation 42.83 56.30 43.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 119.95 127.86 130.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -36.20 -37.78 -31.70
Other Income 0.13 -- 2.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -36.07 -37.78 -29.27
Interest 28.05 26.05 27.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -64.12 -63.83 -56.49
Exceptional Items -- -14.57 --
P/L Before Tax -64.12 -78.40 -56.49
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -64.12 -78.40 -56.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -64.12 -78.40 -56.49
Equity Share Capital 87.21 87.21 87.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.70 -0.90 -0.60
Diluted EPS -0.70 -0.90 -0.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.70 -0.90 -0.60
Diluted EPS -0.70 -0.90 -0.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Siti Networks
first published: Aug 16, 2022 02:43 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.