Siti Networks Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.64 crore, down 13.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 133.64 crore in June 2022 down 13.57% from Rs. 154.62 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.12 crore in June 2022 down 13.51% from Rs. 56.49 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.76 crore in June 2022 down 53.19% from Rs. 14.44 crore in June 2021.
Siti Networks shares closed at 1.80 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -47.06% returns over the last 6 months and 9.09% over the last 12 months.
|
|Siti Networks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|133.64
|155.47
|154.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|133.64
|155.47
|154.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.42
|2.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.03
|0.81
|0.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.03
|7.86
|9.57
|Depreciation
|42.83
|56.30
|43.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|119.95
|127.86
|130.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-36.20
|-37.78
|-31.70
|Other Income
|0.13
|--
|2.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-36.07
|-37.78
|-29.27
|Interest
|28.05
|26.05
|27.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-64.12
|-63.83
|-56.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-14.57
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-64.12
|-78.40
|-56.49
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-64.12
|-78.40
|-56.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-64.12
|-78.40
|-56.49
|Equity Share Capital
|87.21
|87.21
|87.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|-0.90
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|-0.90
|-0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|-0.90
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|-0.90
|-0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited