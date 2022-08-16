Siti Networks Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.64 crore, down 13.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.64 crore in June 2022 down 13.57% from Rs. 154.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.12 crore in June 2022 down 13.51% from Rs. 56.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.76 crore in June 2022 down 53.19% from Rs. 14.44 crore in June 2021.

Siti Networks shares closed at 1.80 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -47.06% returns over the last 6 months and 9.09% over the last 12 months.