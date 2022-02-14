Siti Networks Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 153.00 crore, down 14.66% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 153.00 crore in December 2021 down 14.66% from Rs. 179.27 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.17 crore in December 2021 down 11.2% from Rs. 55.01 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.98 crore in December 2021 down 60.98% from Rs. 28.14 crore in December 2020.
Siti Networks shares closed at 3.55 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 115.15% returns over the last 6 months and 238.10% over the last 12 months.
|Siti Networks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|153.00
|151.67
|179.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|153.00
|151.67
|179.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.33
|0.22
|0.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.36
|0.18
|0.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.36
|8.42
|10.58
|Depreciation
|41.73
|43.25
|48.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|133.00
|125.81
|140.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.77
|-26.21
|-20.53
|Other Income
|0.03
|1.06
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.75
|-25.15
|-20.19
|Interest
|26.92
|28.38
|26.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-57.67
|-53.53
|-47.07
|Exceptional Items
|-3.50
|-5.72
|-7.94
|P/L Before Tax
|-61.17
|-59.25
|-55.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-61.17
|-59.25
|-55.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-61.17
|-59.25
|-55.01
|Equity Share Capital
|87.21
|87.21
|87.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|-0.70
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|-0.70
|-0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|-0.70
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|-0.70
|-0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited