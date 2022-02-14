Siti Networks Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 153.00 crore, down 14.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.00 crore in December 2021 down 14.66% from Rs. 179.27 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.17 crore in December 2021 down 11.2% from Rs. 55.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.98 crore in December 2021 down 60.98% from Rs. 28.14 crore in December 2020.

Siti Networks shares closed at 3.55 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 115.15% returns over the last 6 months and 238.10% over the last 12 months.