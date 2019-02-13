Siti Networks Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 216.85 crore, down 2.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 216.85 crore in December 2018 down 2.72% from Rs. 222.91 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.27 crore in December 2018 up 23.89% from Rs. 38.45 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.86 crore in December 2018 up 63.44% from Rs. 38.46 crore in December 2017.
Siti Networks shares closed at 4.20 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -65.15% returns over the last 6 months and -78.68% over the last 12 months.
|
|Siti Networks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|216.85
|219.34
|222.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|216.85
|219.34
|222.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.02
|0.10
|0.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.50
|6.59
|5.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|111.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.09
|13.78
|16.02
|Depreciation
|54.05
|52.31
|46.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|141.40
|165.87
|55.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.79
|-19.31
|-11.93
|Other Income
|6.01
|6.08
|3.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.81
|-13.23
|-8.09
|Interest
|38.07
|36.49
|30.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-29.27
|-49.72
|-38.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-29.27
|-49.72
|-38.46
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-29.27
|-49.72
|-38.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-29.27
|-49.72
|-38.45
|Equity Share Capital
|87.21
|87.21
|87.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-0.60
|-0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-0.60
|-0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-0.60
|-0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-0.60
|-0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited