Siti Networks Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 216.85 crore, down 2.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.85 crore in December 2018 down 2.72% from Rs. 222.91 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.27 crore in December 2018 up 23.89% from Rs. 38.45 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.86 crore in December 2018 up 63.44% from Rs. 38.46 crore in December 2017.

Siti Networks shares closed at 4.20 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -65.15% returns over the last 6 months and -78.68% over the last 12 months.