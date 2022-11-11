Siti Networks Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.66 crore, down 5.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 341.66 crore in September 2022 down 5.78% from Rs. 362.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.05 crore in September 2022 down 10.04% from Rs. 60.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.24 crore in September 2022 down 22.73% from Rs. 52.08 crore in September 2021.

Siti Networks shares closed at 1.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.43% returns over the last 6 months and -15.79% over the last 12 months.