    Siti Networks Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.66 crore, down 5.78% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 341.66 crore in September 2022 down 5.78% from Rs. 362.61 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.05 crore in September 2022 down 10.04% from Rs. 60.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.24 crore in September 2022 down 22.73% from Rs. 52.08 crore in September 2021.

    Siti Networks shares closed at 1.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.43% returns over the last 6 months and -15.79% over the last 12 months.

    Siti Networks
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations341.66330.68362.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations341.66330.68362.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.8516.2518.32
    Depreciation77.8978.9880.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses293.17285.65297.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-46.25-50.20-34.19
    Other Income8.602.985.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-37.65-47.22-28.41
    Interest28.8130.1731.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-66.46-77.39-59.77
    Exceptional Items-----1.72
    P/L Before Tax-66.46-77.39-61.49
    Tax1.71-0.201.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-68.17-77.19-63.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-68.17-77.19-63.34
    Minority Interest2.114.343.46
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.01-0.12-0.15
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-66.05-72.97-60.02
    Equity Share Capital87.2187.2187.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.78-0.90-0.70
    Diluted EPS-0.78-0.90-0.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.78-0.90-0.70
    Diluted EPS-0.78-0.90-0.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 07:16 pm