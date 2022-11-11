Siti Networks Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.66 crore, down 5.78% Y-o-Y
November 11, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 341.66 crore in September 2022 down 5.78% from Rs. 362.61 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.05 crore in September 2022 down 10.04% from Rs. 60.02 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.24 crore in September 2022 down 22.73% from Rs. 52.08 crore in September 2021.
Siti Networks shares closed at 1.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.43% returns over the last 6 months and -15.79% over the last 12 months.
|Siti Networks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|341.66
|330.68
|362.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|341.66
|330.68
|362.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.85
|16.25
|18.32
|Depreciation
|77.89
|78.98
|80.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|293.17
|285.65
|297.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-46.25
|-50.20
|-34.19
|Other Income
|8.60
|2.98
|5.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-37.65
|-47.22
|-28.41
|Interest
|28.81
|30.17
|31.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-66.46
|-77.39
|-59.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.72
|P/L Before Tax
|-66.46
|-77.39
|-61.49
|Tax
|1.71
|-0.20
|1.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-68.17
|-77.19
|-63.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-68.17
|-77.19
|-63.34
|Minority Interest
|2.11
|4.34
|3.46
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.01
|-0.12
|-0.15
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-66.05
|-72.97
|-60.02
|Equity Share Capital
|87.21
|87.21
|87.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-0.90
|-0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-0.90
|-0.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-0.90
|-0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-0.90
|-0.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited