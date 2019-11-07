Siti Networks Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 412.50 crore, up 6.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 412.50 crore in September 2019 up 6.66% from Rs. 386.74 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.94 crore in September 2019 up 21.87% from Rs. 49.84 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.77 crore in September 2019 up 11.26% from Rs. 86.98 crore in September 2018.

Siti Networks shares closed at 1.80 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -52.00% returns over the last 6 months and -82.44% over the last 12 months.