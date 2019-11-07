Siti Networks Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 412.50 crore, up 6.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 412.50 crore in September 2019 up 6.66% from Rs. 386.74 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.94 crore in September 2019 up 21.87% from Rs. 49.84 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.77 crore in September 2019 up 11.26% from Rs. 86.98 crore in September 2018.
Siti Networks shares closed at 1.80 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -52.00% returns over the last 6 months and -82.44% over the last 12 months.
|Siti Networks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|412.50
|391.92
|386.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|412.50
|391.92
|386.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.15
|0.10
|0.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.65
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.52
|20.56
|21.48
|Depreciation
|85.74
|84.71
|92.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|300.94
|287.07
|284.67
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.15
|-1.17
|-12.27
|Other Income
|3.88
|2.75
|6.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.03
|1.58
|-5.46
|Interest
|42.38
|44.05
|40.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-31.35
|-42.47
|-45.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-19.63
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-31.35
|-62.10
|-45.84
|Tax
|3.72
|-12.19
|2.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-35.07
|-49.91
|-48.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-35.07
|-49.91
|-48.20
|Minority Interest
|-4.16
|1.08
|-1.94
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.29
|0.42
|0.30
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-38.94
|-48.41
|-49.84
|Equity Share Capital
|87.21
|87.21
|87.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-0.60
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-0.60
|-0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-0.60
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-0.60
|-0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
