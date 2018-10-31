Siti Networks Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 386.74 crore, Up 9.77% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 386.74 350.05 352.31 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 386.74 350.05 352.31 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.42 0.39 0.50 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.98 0.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 21.48 20.41 22.75 Depreciation 92.44 88.84 79.21 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 284.67 251.56 261.89 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.27 -12.13 -12.04 Other Income 6.81 2.40 3.96 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.46 -9.74 -8.08 Interest 40.39 44.54 37.15 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -45.84 -54.27 -45.23 Exceptional Items -- -2.51 -4.68 P/L Before Tax -45.84 -56.78 -49.91 Tax 2.35 -0.13 1.60 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -48.20 -56.65 -51.51 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -48.20 -56.65 -51.51 Minority Interest -1.94 -2.86 -13.23 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.30 -0.38 -0.92 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -49.84 -59.89 -65.66 Equity Share Capital 87.21 87.21 87.21 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.50 -0.70 -0.60 Diluted EPS -0.50 -0.70 -0.60 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.50 -0.70 -0.60 Diluted EPS -0.50 -0.70 -0.60 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited