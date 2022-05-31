 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Siti Networks Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 359.59 crore, down 5.51% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:

Net Sales at Rs 359.59 crore in March 2022 down 5.51% from Rs. 380.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 74.94 crore in March 2022 up 21.76% from Rs. 95.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.55 crore in March 2022 up 13.1% from Rs. 41.16 crore in March 2021.

Siti Networks shares closed at 1.90 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.63% returns over the last 6 months and 40.74% over the last 12 months.

Siti Networks
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 359.59 365.22 380.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 359.59 365.22 380.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.02 0.53 1.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.18 -- 0.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.25 17.11 17.18
Depreciation 92.57 78.61 93.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 298.92 300.64 327.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -50.35 -31.66 -60.09
Other Income 4.33 1.17 7.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -46.02 -30.48 -52.32
Interest 29.02 29.68 30.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -75.04 -60.16 -82.94
Exceptional Items -6.87 -- -21.75
P/L Before Tax -81.91 -60.16 -104.68
Tax -2.81 1.35 -0.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -79.10 -61.51 -103.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -79.10 -61.51 -103.96
Minority Interest 4.23 1.62 8.17
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.07 -0.06 0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -74.94 -59.95 -95.78
Equity Share Capital 87.21 87.21 87.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.90 -0.70 -1.20
Diluted EPS -0.90 -0.70 -1.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.90 -0.70 -1.20
Diluted EPS -0.90 -0.70 -1.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 11:02 am
