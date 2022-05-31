Siti Networks Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 359.59 crore, down 5.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 359.59 crore in March 2022 down 5.51% from Rs. 380.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 74.94 crore in March 2022 up 21.76% from Rs. 95.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.55 crore in March 2022 up 13.1% from Rs. 41.16 crore in March 2021.

Siti Networks shares closed at 1.90 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.63% returns over the last 6 months and 40.74% over the last 12 months.