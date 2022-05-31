Siti Networks Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 359.59 crore, down 5.51% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 359.59 crore in March 2022 down 5.51% from Rs. 380.57 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 74.94 crore in March 2022 up 21.76% from Rs. 95.78 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.55 crore in March 2022 up 13.1% from Rs. 41.16 crore in March 2021.
Siti Networks shares closed at 1.90 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.63% returns over the last 6 months and 40.74% over the last 12 months.
|Siti Networks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|359.59
|365.22
|380.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|359.59
|365.22
|380.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.02
|0.53
|1.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.18
|--
|0.84
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.25
|17.11
|17.18
|Depreciation
|92.57
|78.61
|93.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|298.92
|300.64
|327.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-50.35
|-31.66
|-60.09
|Other Income
|4.33
|1.17
|7.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-46.02
|-30.48
|-52.32
|Interest
|29.02
|29.68
|30.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-75.04
|-60.16
|-82.94
|Exceptional Items
|-6.87
|--
|-21.75
|P/L Before Tax
|-81.91
|-60.16
|-104.68
|Tax
|-2.81
|1.35
|-0.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-79.10
|-61.51
|-103.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-79.10
|-61.51
|-103.96
|Minority Interest
|4.23
|1.62
|8.17
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.07
|-0.06
|0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-74.94
|-59.95
|-95.78
|Equity Share Capital
|87.21
|87.21
|87.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|-0.70
|-1.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|-0.70
|-1.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|-0.70
|-1.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|-0.70
|-1.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited