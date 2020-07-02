Siti Networks Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 408.29 crore, up 27.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 408.29 crore in March 2020 up 27.82% from Rs. 319.42 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 68.89 crore in March 2020 up 44% from Rs. 123.03 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.74 crore in March 2020 up 1.28% from Rs. 85.64 crore in March 2019.

Siti Networks shares closed at 2.20 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 7.32% returns over the last 6 months and -20.00% over the last 12 months.