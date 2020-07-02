Siti Networks Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 408.29 crore, up 27.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 408.29 crore in March 2020 up 27.82% from Rs. 319.42 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 68.89 crore in March 2020 up 44% from Rs. 123.03 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.74 crore in March 2020 up 1.28% from Rs. 85.64 crore in March 2019.
Siti Networks shares closed at 2.20 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 7.32% returns over the last 6 months and -20.00% over the last 12 months.
|Siti Networks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|408.29
|402.60
|319.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|408.29
|402.60
|319.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.23
|0.19
|0.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.19
|--
|1.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.95
|18.75
|18.71
|Depreciation
|88.79
|86.47
|89.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|309.35
|298.70
|232.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.21
|-1.51
|-22.31
|Other Income
|5.17
|5.34
|18.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.05
|3.84
|-3.47
|Interest
|35.52
|38.06
|44.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-37.57
|-34.22
|-48.13
|Exceptional Items
|-30.55
|--
|-71.76
|P/L Before Tax
|-68.12
|-34.22
|-119.89
|Tax
|1.79
|0.10
|3.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-69.90
|-34.32
|-123.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-69.90
|-34.32
|-123.51
|Minority Interest
|1.41
|0.81
|0.89
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.40
|0.72
|-0.41
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-68.89
|-32.79
|-123.03
|Equity Share Capital
|87.21
|87.21
|87.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.80
|-0.40
|-1.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.80
|-0.40
|-1.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.80
|-0.40
|-1.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.80
|-0.40
|-1.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
