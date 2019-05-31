Siti Networks Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 319.42 crore, down 4.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 319.42 crore in March 2019 down 4.84% from Rs. 335.68 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 123.03 crore in March 2019 down 75.16% from Rs. 70.24 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.64 crore in March 2019 up 24.71% from Rs. 68.67 crore in March 2018.
Siti Networks shares closed at 3.10 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -68.69% returns over the last 6 months and -74.69% over the last 12 months.
|
|Siti Networks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|319.42
|385.92
|335.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|319.42
|385.92
|335.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.43
|0.20
|0.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.11
|0.76
|0.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.71
|20.71
|21.80
|Depreciation
|89.11
|94.58
|90.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|232.38
|264.32
|245.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.31
|5.36
|-23.48
|Other Income
|18.85
|4.19
|1.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.47
|9.54
|-22.13
|Interest
|44.66
|41.13
|38.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-48.13
|-31.59
|-60.16
|Exceptional Items
|-71.76
|--
|-11.66
|P/L Before Tax
|-119.89
|-31.59
|-71.82
|Tax
|3.63
|4.18
|-1.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-123.51
|-35.78
|-70.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-123.51
|-35.78
|-70.63
|Minority Interest
|0.89
|2.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.41
|0.35
|0.39
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-123.03
|-33.44
|-70.24
|Equity Share Capital
|87.21
|87.21
|87.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.40
|-0.40
|-0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|-0.40
|-0.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.40
|-0.40
|-0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|-0.40
|-0.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited