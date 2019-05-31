Siti Networks Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 319.42 crore, down 4.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 319.42 crore in March 2019 down 4.84% from Rs. 335.68 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 123.03 crore in March 2019 down 75.16% from Rs. 70.24 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.64 crore in March 2019 up 24.71% from Rs. 68.67 crore in March 2018.

Siti Networks shares closed at 3.10 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -68.69% returns over the last 6 months and -74.69% over the last 12 months.