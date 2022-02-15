Siti Networks Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 365.22 crore, down 6.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 365.22 crore in December 2021 down 6.16% from Rs. 389.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.95 crore in December 2021 down 4.34% from Rs. 57.45 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.13 crore in December 2021 down 25.25% from Rs. 64.39 crore in December 2020.

Siti Networks shares closed at 3.40 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 112.50% returns over the last 6 months and 223.81% over the last 12 months.