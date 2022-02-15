Siti Networks Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 365.22 crore, down 6.16% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 365.22 crore in December 2021 down 6.16% from Rs. 389.20 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.95 crore in December 2021 down 4.34% from Rs. 57.45 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.13 crore in December 2021 down 25.25% from Rs. 64.39 crore in December 2020.
Siti Networks shares closed at 3.40 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 112.50% returns over the last 6 months and 223.81% over the last 12 months.
|Siti Networks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|365.22
|362.61
|389.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|365.22
|362.61
|389.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.53
|0.62
|0.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.04
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.11
|18.32
|19.00
|Depreciation
|78.61
|80.49
|86.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|300.64
|297.33
|307.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.66
|-34.19
|-23.80
|Other Income
|1.17
|5.79
|2.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.48
|-28.41
|-21.78
|Interest
|29.68
|31.36
|30.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-60.16
|-59.77
|-52.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-1.72
|-7.94
|P/L Before Tax
|-60.16
|-61.49
|-60.04
|Tax
|1.35
|1.85
|-2.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-61.51
|-63.34
|-57.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-61.51
|-63.34
|-57.94
|Minority Interest
|1.62
|3.46
|0.22
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.06
|-0.15
|0.28
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-59.95
|-60.02
|-57.45
|Equity Share Capital
|87.21
|87.21
|87.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|-0.70
|-0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|-0.70
|-0.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|-0.70
|-0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|-0.70
|-0.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited