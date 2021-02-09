Siti Networks Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 389.20 crore, down 3.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 389.20 crore in December 2020 down 3.33% from Rs. 402.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.45 crore in December 2020 down 75.21% from Rs. 32.79 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.39 crore in December 2020 down 28.7% from Rs. 90.31 crore in December 2019.

Siti Networks shares closed at 1.10 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -37.14% returns over the last 6 months and -24.14% over the last 12 months.