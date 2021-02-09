Siti Networks Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 389.20 crore, down 3.33% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2021 / 10:28 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 389.20 crore in December 2020 down 3.33% from Rs. 402.60 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.45 crore in December 2020 down 75.21% from Rs. 32.79 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.39 crore in December 2020 down 28.7% from Rs. 90.31 crore in December 2019.
Siti Networks shares closed at 1.10 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -37.14% returns over the last 6 months and -24.14% over the last 12 months.
|Siti Networks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|389.20
|389.84
|402.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|389.20
|389.84
|402.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.30
|0.05
|0.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.00
|16.99
|18.75
|Depreciation
|86.17
|83.30
|86.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|307.54
|294.78
|298.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.80
|-5.29
|-1.51
|Other Income
|2.02
|1.99
|5.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.78
|-3.30
|3.84
|Interest
|30.32
|31.48
|38.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-52.10
|-34.78
|-34.22
|Exceptional Items
|-7.94
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-60.04
|-34.78
|-34.22
|Tax
|-2.10
|-0.05
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-57.94
|-34.73
|-34.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-57.94
|-34.73
|-34.32
|Minority Interest
|0.22
|-5.72
|0.81
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.28
|0.74
|0.72
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-57.45
|-39.71
|-32.79
|Equity Share Capital
|87.21
|87.21
|87.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|-0.40
|-0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|-0.40
|-0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|-0.40
|-0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|-0.40
|-0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited