Siti Networks Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 385.92 crore, up 7.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 385.92 crore in December 2018 up 7.96% from Rs. 357.46 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.44 crore in December 2018 down 4.17% from Rs. 32.10 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.12 crore in December 2018 up 34.24% from Rs. 77.56 crore in December 2017.
Siti Networks shares closed at 4.20 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -65.15% returns over the last 6 months and -78.68% over the last 12 months.
|
|Siti Networks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|385.92
|386.74
|357.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|385.92
|386.74
|357.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.20
|0.42
|0.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.76
|--
|0.99
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.71
|21.48
|22.50
|Depreciation
|94.58
|92.44
|83.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|264.32
|284.67
|263.41
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.36
|-12.27
|-13.39
|Other Income
|4.19
|6.81
|7.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.54
|-5.46
|-6.00
|Interest
|41.13
|40.39
|31.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-31.59
|-45.84
|-37.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-31.59
|-45.84
|-37.27
|Tax
|4.18
|2.35
|-5.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-35.78
|-48.20
|-31.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-35.78
|-48.20
|-31.93
|Minority Interest
|2.00
|-1.94
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.35
|0.30
|-0.16
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-33.44
|-49.84
|-32.10
|Equity Share Capital
|87.21
|87.21
|87.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-0.50
|-0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-0.50
|-0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-0.50
|-0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-0.50
|-0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited