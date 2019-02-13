Siti Networks Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 385.92 crore, up 7.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 385.92 crore in December 2018 up 7.96% from Rs. 357.46 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.44 crore in December 2018 down 4.17% from Rs. 32.10 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.12 crore in December 2018 up 34.24% from Rs. 77.56 crore in December 2017.

Siti Networks shares closed at 4.20 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -65.15% returns over the last 6 months and -78.68% over the last 12 months.