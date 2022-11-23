Sita Enterprise Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, up 122.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in September 2022 up 122.65% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2022 up 176.77% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 up 156.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

Sita Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in September 2021.

Sita Enterprise shares closed at 22.00 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.58% returns over the last 6 months and 37.50% over the last 12 months.