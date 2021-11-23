Sita Enterprise Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 28.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in September 2021 up 28.86% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021 up 1051.67% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021 up 1500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

Sita Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2020.

Sita Enterprise shares closed at 16.00 on November 22, 2021 (BSE)