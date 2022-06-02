Sita Enterprise Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 185.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in March 2022 up 185.38% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 28.44% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 62.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

Sita Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2021.

Sita Enterprise shares closed at 17.50 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.13% returns over the last 6 months and 62.04% over the last 12 months.