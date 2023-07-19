Sita Enterprise Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, up 506.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in June 2023 up 506.86% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2023 up 304.97% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2023 up 314.29% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

Sita Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 1.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.95 in June 2022.

Sita Enterprise shares closed at 25.14 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 46.16% returns over the last 6 months and 42.03% over the last 12 months.