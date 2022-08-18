 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sita Enterprise Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 53.43% Y-o-Y

Aug 18, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sita Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 53.43% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 291.69% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 264.71% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021.

Sita Enterprise shares closed at 17.00 on August 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.28% returns over the last 6 months and 53.02% over the last 12 months.

Sita Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.11 0.29 0.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.11 0.29 0.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.03 0.02
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 0.21 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.38 0.02 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.28 0.03 0.17
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.28 0.03 0.17
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.28 0.03 0.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.28 0.03 0.17
Tax -- -0.04 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.28 0.07 0.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.28 0.07 0.15
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.95 0.24 0.49
Diluted EPS -0.95 0.24 0.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.95 0.24 0.49
Diluted EPS -0.95 0.24 0.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 18, 2022 10:11 am
