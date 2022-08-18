Sita Enterprise Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 53.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 53.43% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 291.69% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 264.71% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021.

Sita Enterprise shares closed at 17.00 on August 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.28% returns over the last 6 months and 53.02% over the last 12 months.