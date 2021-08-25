Sita Enterprise Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 31.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in June 2021 up 31.71% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021 up 43.97% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021 up 41.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

Sita Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.34 in June 2020.

Sita Enterprise shares closed at 9.50 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given -20.83% returns over the last 6 months and 25.16% over the last 12 months.