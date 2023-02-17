Sita Enterprise Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 10.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 10.03% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 17.37% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 7.14% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.