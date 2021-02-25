Sita Enterprise Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 99.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in December 2020 up 99.13% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 down 24.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 down 13.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

Sita Enterprise EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2019.

Sita Enterprise shares closed at 12.00 on February 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 58.10% returns over the last 6 months and -13.04% over the last 12 months.