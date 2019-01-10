Sita Enterprise Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 53.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2018 down 53.64% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 70.85% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 down 70.59% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2017.

Sita Enterprise EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2017.

Sita Enterprise shares closed at 16.65 on November 30, 2018 (BSE)